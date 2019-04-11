 Sudan's defence minister to head new military council - Daily Nation
Awad Ibnouf sworn in as chief of military council: state TV

Thursday April 11 2019

Ahmed Awad Ibnouf

A grab from a live broadcast on Sudan TV shows Sudanese Defence Minister Ahmed Awad Ibnouf delivering a speech in Khartoum, announcing that President Omar al-Bashir was removed from power on April 11, 2019. He was sworn in as chief of new military council on Thursday. PHOTO | AFP 

By AFP
Khartoum,

Sudan's defence minister was sworn in Thursday as chief of the new military council that replaced president Omar al-Bashir hours after the army ousted the veteran leader, state television reported.

Lieutenant General Awad Ibnouf took the oath to become the head of the council, it said, adding that the army's chief of staff Lieutenant General Kamal Abdelmarouf was appointed as his deputy.

Images of both officers taking the oath in the presence of the chief of the country's judiciary were broadcast on state television.

