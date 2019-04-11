By AFP

Khartoum,

Sudan's defence minister was sworn in Thursday as chief of the new military council that replaced president Omar al-Bashir hours after the army ousted the veteran leader, state television reported.

Lieutenant General Awad Ibnouf took the oath to become the head of the council, it said, adding that the army's chief of staff Lieutenant General Kamal Abdelmarouf was appointed as his deputy.