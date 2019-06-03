BP to pay billions for suspicious Senegal gas deal

By BBC

BP has agreed to pay around $10 billion (Sh1 trillion) to a businessman involved in a suspicious energy deal.

The energy giant bought Frank Timis' stake in a gas field off the coast of Senegal for $250 million in 2017.

But documents obtained by BBC Panorama and Africa Eye reveal that BP will also pay his company between $9 billion (Sh900 billion) and $12 billion (Sh1.2 trillion) in royalties.

Both BP and Mr Timis deny any wrongdoing.

Statement on behalf of Frank Timis and Timis Corporation

"These allegations are entirely false. There has been no wrongdoing whatsoever in relation to the Saint-Louis Offshore Profond and Caya Offshore Profond oil and gas concessions.

The reality is that the Concession - which was awarded by President Wade - was a highly risky and speculative investment that came with substantial and costly investment obligations. At the time the Concessions were awarded, no hydrocarbons had been discovered and there was a significant possibility that they never would be. Over the previous 40 years, numerous multinational oil and gas companies had the opportunity to fully explore and develop the concession but didn't take it, no doubt because of the substantial risks involved. As at 2014, it was still not known whether the Concession would yield any viable oil or gas fields.

Following the substantial pioneer capital, drive and experience of Mr Timis, and his credible relationships with other oil and gas developers, the Concession now has the potential to generate many billions of dollars revenue for the people of Senegal and provide gas to generate power which can be supplied across the whole of West Africa, to the benefit of many millions more people.