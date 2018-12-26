Uganda police block Bobi Wine concert
Wednesday December 26 2018
A Boxing Day concert by Ugandan musician and fiery legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was hanging in the balance after authorities said it would not happen.
Police spokesman Emilian Kayima announced the ban on the concert that was to take place at the One Love beach in Busabala, off the Entebbe express highway.
The MP had earlier revealed that security forces had yet again blocked preparations for his December 26 concert.
He said the concert venue had been cordoned off and looked like a ‘crime scene’.
“They have ordered the stage and sound engineers to bring down the stage and pull down all materials we had put in place for the show. They have arrested my employees including the kitchen staff and all the people who were preparing to sell merchandise at the show. They have sent away our guests who were lodging at the Beach tonight and ordered all people out of the premises. As we speak, the premises are completely cordoned off as if it's a crime scene!! I've not stopped receiving calls from my staff and neighbours who are in too much fear, as these actions are being carried out in the deep of the night,” Bobi Wine wrote on social media.
He said that hordes of soldiers were dropped by military trucks in Busabala a few minutes past midnight, who proceeded to surround the One Love Beach premises..
Parliament recently passed a resolution declaring that blocking Bobi Wine's music shows was unconstitutional and should be stopped.