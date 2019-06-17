By DAILY MONITOR

Andrew Mukasa, the proprietor of Bajjo Events and Marketing Agency Limited, has been missing since Saturday when he was last seen being bundled into a waiting van by armed security agents at Centenary Park in Kampala, Uganda.

Mr Mukasa was dragged from a press conference by men in military attire similar to the elite presidential guard unit the Special Forces Command. There were also armed men in plain clothes during the arrest.

Mr Mukasa was addressing journalists alongside Mr Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex, the proprietor of Abitex Promotions. They were announcing the People Power marathon aimed at raising money for Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Mr Kyagulanyi, a popular musician-turned-politician, has emerged as a real challenger to President Yoweri Museveni.

The veteran president, in power since 1986, intends to seek a sixth term in 2021.

Ugandan authorities have frustrated Mr Kyagulanyi's efforts to hold concerts at his private club, and have detained him repeatedly for procedural misdemeanours.

DENIAL

The arrest of Mr Mukasa was captured on video by journalists as he was bundled into a van registration number UAT 511C, and was posted on social media.

But the elite unit SFC and the military have distanced themselves from the abduction of Mr Mukasa.

SFC spokesman, Major Jimmy Omara denied any knowledge of the incident, saying those claiming the elite presidential unit was involved are malicious.

“There is some news making rounds on social media about an alleged arrest of Mr Andrew Mukasa, a music promoter. SFC has not carried out any operation in regard to what is being peddled. This is baseless and malicious. Please ignore it with the utmost contempt it deserves,” Maj Omara tweeted.

Similarly, the Defence ministry spokesman Brigadier Richard Karemire said he was not aware of the operation.

KIDNAPPING

According to some local media reports, the number plate on the van used in the capture of Mr Mukasa is the same one that had been on a Toyota Land Cruiser once used to by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeeyi, when he went to Parliament in March 2018, to be vetted.

At the time the Uganda Revenue Authority said the that the number plate on Mr Muzeyi’s car belonged to a Toyota Spacio car owned by Abdullah Trading Company.

This is not the first time security agents are linked to kidnapping of civilians.

Mr Yusuf Kawooya, a member of Uganda Young Democrats, the Opposition Democratic Party youth wing, was last year kidnapped near Christ the King Church in Kampala.