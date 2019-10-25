Incumbent president Mokgweetsi Masisi won a five-year term in elections which saw the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) secure more than 51 percent of parliamentary votes, the Chief Justice said Friday.

"I, Terrence Rannowane (...) have the honour to declare to the Botswana nation and the world that Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi is elected President of the Republic of Botswana," Ranowane said.