Botswana's Masisi wins hotly contested vote: Chief Justice

Friday October 25 2019

Mokgweetsi Masisi

A Botswana Democratic Party supporter holds up a poster during an election campaign rally in Mokgweetsi Masisi's, President of Botswana and leader of the BDP, home village in Moshupa, on October 22, 2019. PHOTO | MONIRUL BHUIYAN | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Gaborone

Incumbent president Mokgweetsi Masisi won a five-year term in elections which saw the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) secure more than 51 percent of parliamentary votes, the Chief Justice said Friday.

"I, Terrence Rannowane (...) have the honour to declare to the Botswana nation and the world that Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi is elected President of the Republic of Botswana," Ranowane said.

