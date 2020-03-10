alexa Burkina Faso reports first coronavirus cases - Daily Nation
Burkina Faso reports first coronavirus cases

Tuesday March 10 2020

Novel coronavirus

Egyptian health ministry ambulances ready to transport suspected Covid-19 cases on a Nile cruise ship. Burkina Faso has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus. PHOTO | FILE | AFP 

  • This makes the West African country the sixth country in sub-Saharan Africa to report infections.
Burkina Faso has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, news agency Reuters has reported while quoting health minister Claudine Lougue.

The two, a couple, had returned from France and have been quarantined.

This makes the West African country the sixth country in sub-Saharan Africa to report cases of the virus amid a growing global epidemic.

Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Togo and Senegal have all confirmed cases. In North Africa, Egypt, Algeria and Morocco have also confirmed cases, with Egypt recording its first death.

So far, more than 4,000 people have died and over 110,000 have been infected by coronavirus worldwide.

China, Italy and South Korea are currently the worst hit.

Italy has from Tuesday banned public gatherings in the country, as the government moved to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.