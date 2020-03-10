Burkina Faso reports first coronavirus cases

By NATION REPORTER

By AGENCIES

Burkina Faso has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, news agency Reuters has reported while quoting health minister Claudine Lougue.

The two, a couple, had returned from France and have been quarantined.

This makes the West African country the sixth country in sub-Saharan Africa to report cases of the virus amid a growing global epidemic.

Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Togo and Senegal have all confirmed cases. In North Africa, Egypt, Algeria and Morocco have also confirmed cases, with Egypt recording its first death.

So far, more than 4,000 people have died and over 110,000 have been infected by coronavirus worldwide.

China, Italy and South Korea are currently the worst hit.

