Burundi: Evariste Ndayishimiye set to take over as president

Monday May 25 2020

BURINDI ELECTIONS

Evariste Ndayishimiye is set to take over Burundi's presidency from Pierre Nkurunziza. PHOTO | FILE | AFP 

In Summary

  • Last week's election marked the end of Mr Nkurunziza's 15-year-long rule.
AGENCIES
By AGENCIES
Burundi's ruling party candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye has won last week's presidential election with 68.7 percent of the vote, the country's poll commission has said.

The retired army general is set to take over the helm from President Pierre Nkurunziza after beating opposition rival Agathon Rwasa who garnered 24.19 percent of the vote.

Burundians went to the ballot on May 20 in an election that fielded seven candidates.

The election marked the end of Mr Nkurunziza's 15-year-long rule after his attempt to seek a third term led to riots and political unrest.

The polls also took place despite despite a coronavirus outbreak in the region.

More follows..

