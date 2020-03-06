Cameroon confirms first coronavirus case

By NDI EUGENE NDI

Yaounde.

Cameroon on Friday confirmed its first case of coronavirus Covid-19 after a 58-year-old French national who had arrived in the capital Yaounde on February 24 tested positive.

It is the first known case in the Central African sub-region and the latest in sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa.

Dr Manaouda Malachie, the country’s Minister for Public Health, in a statement, said the patient had been placed in solitary confinement in the care centre of the Yaounde Central Hospital for appropriate treatment.

“Active surveillance measures put in place by the country since the occurrence of the Covid-19 have made it possible to detect this case,” the minister’s statement said.

“All measures are being taken by the government to contain the possible risks of the spread of the virus,” he added.

