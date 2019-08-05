alexa Car crash, explosion claims 19 lives in Cairo - Daily Nation
Car crash, explosion claims 19 lives in Cairo

Monday August 5 2019

Cairo accident

A picture taken early morning on August 5, 2019 shows people surrounding a burned car after an accident that caused an explosion leaving 16 dead and 21 injured in downtown Cairo. PHOTO | ALY FAHIM | AFP 

In Summary

  • Speeding car driving against traffic crashed into three others causing a huge explosion in Cairo.
  • Deadly road accidents owing to driver error and dilapidated infrastructure are common in Egypt with over 3,000 killed in more than 8,400 crashes in 2018, according to official figures published earlier this year.
AFP
By AFP
Cairo,

At least 19 people have been killed when a speeding car driving against traffic crashed into three others causing a huge explosion in Cairo, the Egyptian health ministry said Monday.

The car crash happened just before midnight Sunday outside the National Cancer Institute in central Cairo and also wounded 30 people, the ministry added.

Between "three and four (of the injured) are in critical condition in the intensive care unit," Khaled Megahed, a spokesman for the health ministry, told an early Monday news conference.

He said they suffered from "several burns of varying degrees".

Body parts were also retrieved from the scene, he added.

Social media users posted footage of cars ablaze at the scene and of patients being evacuated from the Cancer Institute.

Egypt's prosecutor general has ordered an investigation to determine the causes of the crash.

Deadly road accidents owing to driver error and dilapidated infrastructure are common in Egypt with over 3,000 killed in more than 8,400 crashes in 2018, according to official figures published earlier this year.