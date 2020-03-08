By AFP

Cairo

A German tourist has died Sunday of the novel coronavirus in a Sinai resort in eastern Egypt, the health ministry announced.

This is the first death from the epidemic to be recorded in Africa.

"The 60-year-old German citizen showed symptoms of a fever (and) checked into Hurghada hospital on 6 March before testing positive for CoviD-19,” the ministry said in a statement.

The tourist, who arrived from Germany a week ago, died after having refused to be transferred to an isolation ward once his breathing had been affected by "acute pneumonia".

45 SUSPECTED CASES

On Saturday, the health ministry announced 45 suspected cases of Egyptians and foreigners contracting the virus aboard a Nile cruise ship.

The boat was carrying 171 people – 101 foreigners and 70 Egyptian crew – Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli told reporters.

Besides the cruise ship cases, Egypt has detected three cases of the virus, the first of which was announced on February 14.

The health ministry said last week that the first patient, a Chinese national, had recovered and was released.

The other two cases, a Canadian working in an oil company and an Egyptian who returned from Serbia through France, are still undergoing treatment.