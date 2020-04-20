alexa Covid-19: Tanzania cases swell to 170 - Daily Nation
Covid-19: Tanzania cases swell to 170

Monday April 20 2020

Tanzania coronavirus checks

Travellers at the Namanga border post in northern Tanzania undergo temperature checks as part of measures to curb the coronavirus disease on March 16, 2020. PHOTO | FILBERT RWEYEMAMU | AFP 

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tanzania grew by 23 to hit 170 confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday evening said the cases were recorded in Zanzibar.

The Ministry also reported that the isles have recorded two more deaths bringing fatalities in Zanzibar to three.

In a statement released by the ministry, it says 21 of the cases are Tanzanian nationals while two are from France and Cuba.

Of the 21 Tanzanian nationals, two are in Pemba whereas the other 19 are in Unguja.

Just like the first victim, the two cases who succumbed to the virus died at home before their samples could be taken.

Figures by the Health Ministry shows that the total number of samples taken in Zanzibar now stand at 197, whereas 451 contacts are under follow up and 329 contacts have been completed in the past 14 days.

The statement also shows that there are 296 people under quarantine whereas 394 have been released from quarantine.