Covid-19: Tanzania cases swell to 170

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tanzania grew by 23 to hit 170 confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday evening said the cases were recorded in Zanzibar.

The Ministry also reported that the isles have recorded two more deaths bringing fatalities in Zanzibar to three.

In a statement released by the ministry, it says 21 of the cases are Tanzanian nationals while two are from France and Cuba.

Of the 21 Tanzanian nationals, two are in Pemba whereas the other 19 are in Unguja.

Just like the first victim, the two cases who succumbed to the virus died at home before their samples could be taken.

Figures by the Health Ministry shows that the total number of samples taken in Zanzibar now stand at 197, whereas 451 contacts are under follow up and 329 contacts have been completed in the past 14 days.