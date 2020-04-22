By THE CITIZEN

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s coronavirus cases today soared to 284 after 30 more people tested positive, the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa confirmed.

The premier was speaking at a national prayer event held at Karimjee Grounds in Dar es Salaam where he called upon the nation to take all necessary precautions against the deadly virus.

He said that of the 284 confirmed cases, 11 have recovered while 10 had succumbed to the virus. The others were still under treatment with seven under special care.

He, however, did not mention the areas where these new cases had come from after 17 regions registered positive cases on Monday.

On Monday April 20, 84 people tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 254.

A statement released by the ministry indicated that the new cases were spread out in 17 regions of mainland Tanzania with Dar es Salaam being the worst hit.

The cases were as follows: Dar es Salaam (33), Arusha (4), Mbeya (3), Kilimanjaro (3), Pwani (3), Tanga (3) , Dodoma (3) Manyara (2) Ruvuma (2) Morogoro(2) and Mwanza 3.