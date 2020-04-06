Covid-19: no new cases in Zambia as three recover
Monday April 6 2020
Lusaka. Zambia on Sunday announced it had discharged three people after they tested negative for Covid-19 as the country entered a third day without recording any new cases.
Zambia’s Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya told journalists that one more patient had been discharged after testing negative for the disease, bringing the total number of those that have recovered to three.
The first two, a couple, got infected after traveling to Europe.
The southern African country of 17 million people has 35 confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to official information.
The country had shut down casinos, cinemas, schools and minimised people’s movements.
Despite not going into a lockdown, Zambia has not witnessed a rapid spread -- a situation that can be partially attributed to lockdowns in neighbouring countries like Botswana and Zimbabwe.
South Africa, Zambia’s main trading partner in the region, was also under a lockdown.
On Sunday, the country allowed over a 1,000 trucks that were marooned at Kazungula, a border town between Zambia and Botwsana, after completing a 14-day quarantine.
