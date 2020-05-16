By GARANG MALAK

More by this Author

South Sudan has registered two new coronavirus deaths, just a day after recording its first virus related death.

The government said that the dead were in their late 50s.

Addressing the press on Friday in Juba, Dr Makur Koriom, the spokesman of the High-Level Taskforce says apart from the two deaths, the country also recorded four new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

CONFIRMED POSITIVE

“Three alerts that were admitted over the last 48 hours were confirmed positive. Unfortunately, the two of these alerts succumbed to their illness before we obtained their results,” Dr Koriom said.

“The other alerts were positive, they came in critical conditions, but they were managed and they are now in a stable condition at Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Sudan to 235,” he added.

Advertisement

South Sudan recorded its first Covid-19 case on April 5. The 29-year-old female had arrived in the country from Ethiopia on February 28.

Days after the confirmation, President Salva Kiir imposed restrictions including ban on all public gatherings, closure of all learning institutions, and enforcement of curfew, among other measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Last week, different South Sudanese stakeholders criticised President Kiir for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, warning that country may experience a full blown out of the pandemic.