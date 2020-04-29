By THE CITIZEN

Dar es Salaam,

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tanzania on Wednesday jumped to 480 after 196 more people tested positive.

The figures included those announced by Zanzibar's Health minister.

Making the announcement, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the country had also registered six more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16 since the first case was recorded in the country over a month ago.

The PM said 174 of the new patients were from the mainland and 22 from Zanzibar.

The Prime minister also announced that the number of recoveries had risen from 48 to 167, with 36 recorded in Zanzibar and 83 on the mainland.

