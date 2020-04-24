By THE CITIZEN

Dar es Salaam,

Tanzanian Health minister Ummy Mwalimu on Friday reported that 37 patients had recovered from Covid-19 and had therefore been discharged from various hospitals.

Ms Mwalimu said they no longer exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus such as a high fever, tiredness and a dry cough.

She said the 37 were among 108 people who earlier tested positive for the virus.

“These 108 patients do not have any symptoms. The rest are still in hospitals, awaiting final tests as required by treatment procedures before they are allowed to go home and reintegrate with their families,” she said.

Ms Mwalimu advised the discharged patients to adhere to instructions given by doctors to avoid a second infection because research shows a recovered patient can get reinfected.

She also asked frontline health workers and care givers not to stigmatise patients following reports that they were going against the June 2018 National Infection Prevention and Control Guidelines for Healthcare Services in Tanzania.