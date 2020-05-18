By DAILY MONITOR

All truck drivers employed in Uganda will have to undergo mandatory testing for Covid-19 according to new operating procedures released on Saturday.

As part of the new measures, transport or logistic companies will have to test all their drivers within the country and then adopt and implement the new Truck Driver Journey Management System Mobile application for easier monitoring.

The system will track the movement of all truck drivers in the country and will be managed by both truck companies and the Ministry of Health.

The total number of truck drivers who have tested for Covid-19 in Uganda is 168.

ENTRY POINTS

Previously, truck drivers would be tested at entry points and continue with their journeys as results were being processed.

Dr Monica Musenero, an epidemiologist and also the Covid-19 presidential advisor says that the new measures will help reduce the fear and mistrust that Ugandans have had towards truck drivers.

“We’ve been working on getting truck drivers tested before they can continue with their journeys. Before, we had difficulty because the PCR tests we were using would give drivers the chance of entering the country and get results later. The Genexpert machines will give drivers results before they can continue. Only drivers with negative results will be allowed to continue on their journey,” Dr Musenero said.

MEET COST

Dr Musenero added that the logistic companies will meet the cost of testing their employees.

So far, only one point of entry – Mutukula – has been installed with a Genexpert machine.

According to the new operational procedures, all drivers tested at points of entry without the Genexpert machines will be accompanied by security officers until they get to their destination to ensure that they do not make stopovers in designated places or get into contact with community members.

Mr Byron Kinene, the chairperson of the Regional Lorry Drivers and Transporters Association, said the new measures are timely because positive cases of truck drivers are increasing the country’s tally.

TESTING BENEFICIAL

“This is okay. Testing truck drivers is for their own benefit because if you're found that you have the virus, that's when you're taken for treatment. Imagine if all the confirmed cases among truck drivers had not been treated and left to interact with the community freely. So we support it. I'm going to start mobilising them. They need to be tested by the way,” Mr Kinene said.

According to Kinene, over 4,000 truck drivers in the country will be tested in the coming weeks.

However, some truck drivers’ associations are not content with the new measures, saying that the plan needs to be clearly defined to cater for all types of truck drivers.