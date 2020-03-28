By DAILY MONITOR

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Uganda has jumped from 18 to 23.

Five people tested positive on Friday, the Health ministry said without giving details.

“Out of the 227 samples tested today (Friday), 222 tested negative for Covid-19 while 5 tested positive,” Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, tweeted.

She told the public, “Please enhance guidelines and preventive measures. Together we can prevent spread of Covid-19."

Health workers have reported that 14 patients at Entebbe Grade B, Mulago National Specialised and Adjumani General hospitals are in stable clinical condition and are feeding well.

The ministry is monitoring 1,184 people, 811 of these being under institutional quarantine and 373 under self-quarantine.

Early this week, 1,517 high risk travellers completed their 14 days of follow up and were issued with certificates of completion of the mandatory quarantine.

President Yoweri Museveni said that given the new cases, there might be need for more drastic measures to curb [the] spread.