Mobs descended on business hubs and townships in various parts of the country, looting dozens of shops and torching trucks driven by foreigners.

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday condemned a wave of xenophobic violence unfurling in several parts of South Africa.

Attacks on businesses run by "foreign nationals is something totally unacceptable, something that we cannot allow to happen in South Africa," Ramaphosa said in a video address diffused on Twitter.

"I want it to stop immediately," said Ramaphosa, adding that there was "no justification" for the violence.

South African authorities have been struggling to contain a nationwide surge of anti-foreigner sentiment that flared up in Johannesburg on Sunday.

