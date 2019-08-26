By BBC

More by this Author

Kinshasa,

The new cabinet in the Democratic Republic of Congo, announced on Monday morning seven months after the inauguration of President Félix Tshisekedi, reflects the continued influence of former leader Joseph Kabila, reports the BBC's Gaius Kowene from the capital, Kinshasa.

Forty two of the 65 members of the cabinet come from the FCC, his coalition which holds the majority in both houses of parliament.

This leaves President Tshisekedi's side holding just one-third of ministerial posts.

FINANCE

Key ministries like defence, interior and finance have been split 50/50 between the two coalitions:

Interior and security - Gilbert Malaba, a member of Mr Tshisekedi's party

Defence - Ngoy Mukena, a close ally of Mr Kabila

Mining - Willy Samsoni, a member of Mr Kabila's coalition and an ex-mines minister in Haut Katanga province

Finance - Sele Yalaghuli, also a Kabila stalwart, and an ex-director general of taxes

Budget - Jean-Baudouin Mayo Mambeke, an ally of Mr Tshisekedi, takes a more junior role.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Just 17 per cent of the ministerial appointees are women, including the ministers of foreign affairs and planning. One of the five vice prime ministers is also a woman.

For the first time there is a person living with a disability in the government - part of efforts by Mr Tshisekedi to show that everybody is being represented in his cabinet, our reporter says.

Around three-quarters of the ministers are serving in government for the first time.

The new cabinet must be confirmed by parliament and is set to be inaugurated before the end of next week.

Mr Kabila stood down after 18 years in office following disputed elections last December.