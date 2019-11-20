By THE CITIZEN

The summit of heads of state of the East African Community (EAC) scheduled for November 30 in Arusha, Tanzania, has been postponed due to a lack of quorum.

One of the six-member countries --Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, would not be represented.

According to official correspondence from the Rwandan minister of State in charge of East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, a new date in January or February will be communicated after consultations among EAC heads of state.

Other reports indicated that Burundi requested for a postponement.

The postponement comes at a time when the EAC Secretariat has expressed concerns about low budget support by member states, which has caused several programmes to stall.

Estimates show that South Sudan and Burundi have been the main defaulters.

Kenya and Tanzania, who are the best performers in remittances, have slowed down their payments to express their displeasure with the conduct of other members.