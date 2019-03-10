By AFP

PORT HARCOURT,

A local election observer was killed by stray bullet on Saturday in southeast Nigeria's Enugu state, police said.

"The man was a local observer monitoring the gubernatorial and house of assembly election," a police officer who did not want to be named, told AFP.

"He was hit by stray bullet fired by a policeman to disperse a group of protesters," he said.

POSTPONEMENT

The police officer said the protesters were pushing for the postponement of Saturday's gubernatorial poll to give more time for Ayogu Eze, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign.

Mr Eze who has been facing a legal challenge to his nomination, was only cleared to run by the court on Thursday.

His supporters insisted the election should be delayed so that he would have enough time to canvass for votes.

Local media also confirmed the killing.

POLL VIOLENCE

At least 10 people were reportedly killed in election-related violence across Nigeria during Saturday's polls.

Two weeks ago, 53 people were killed during the presidential and national assembly vote.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari won a second term after defeating his main challenger Atiku Abubakar, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party with almost four million votes.