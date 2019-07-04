By AFP

DUBAI,

The Middle East's largest carrier, Emirates Airline, said Thursday it has decided to resume flights to Sudan from July 8 after a one-month suspension in the face of deadly unrest.

"After closely monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting an exhaustive review of all operational factors, we have decided to resume our services to Khartoum," Emirates said in a statement.

The carrier suspended its services to Sudan in early June along with fellow UAE carriers Etihad and Flydubai.

Emirates will run one daily flight to Sudan, which has witnessed sporadic deadly violence between its ruling generals and a powerful protest movement.

FIRST TALKS

Protest leaders held their first talks with the generals on Wednesday since security forces bloodily dispersed a long-running sit-in outside army headquarters on June 3.

More than 100 people were killed in that action, according to doctors close to the umbrella protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change.

The health ministry says 78 people were killed nationwide on that day.

The resumed talks are focused on the makeup and leadership of a new governing body to replace the current transitional military council.