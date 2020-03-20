By TESFA-ALEM TEKLE

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday cautioned citizens against taking attacks targeting foreigners in the wake of cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The premier's remarks came after the US embassy in Addis Ababa issued a statement yesterday saying that Ethiopians in parts of the country are mistreating foreigners.

The embassy said some Ethiopians have targeted Asians living in the country after three Japanese were confirmed as the first cases.

"We continue to receive reports regarding a rise in anti-foreigner sentiment revolving around the announcement of Covid-19 in Ethiopia," it said.

Prime Minister Ahmed said "prevention efforts need not be a barrier to

humanity and disposition for compassion as a global community."

He called on Ethiopians not to yield to fear and panic if the nation is to quell the spread of the pandemic.

"As a global community, we are each other’s keepers. Let us not let fear of the disease to rob us our humanity," said Ahmed.

Typical derogatory comments such as “China” and “ferengi” (local meaning white) have been "reportedly coupled with the label 'corona', indicating a disparaging view on the link between the outbreak of Covid-19 and foreigners in Ethiopia, the US statement said.

The embassy further said: "Reports indicate that foreigners have been attacked with stones, denied transportation services, been spat on, chased on foot, and been accused of being infected with Covid-19."