By AFP

More by this Author

ADDIS ABABA,

Ethiopia's health ministry announced Tuesday it was banning all advertising of alcoholic drinks, the latest in a series of moves to promote healthy living.

The ban comes after government forbade smoking near public institutions and introduced a car-free day in major Ethiopian cities one Sunday a month.

"In addition to banning alcoholic drinks commercials, lottery prizes connected with alcoholic drinks and billboards promoting alcoholic drinks are prohibited under the new proclamation," Health Minister Amir Aman told state media outlets.