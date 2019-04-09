 Ethiopia bans alcohol adverts - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Ethiopia bans alcohol advertisements in health push

Tuesday April 9 2019

Alcohol

Ethiopian Health minister Amir Aman has announced a ban on all advertising of alcoholic drinks as part of efforts to promote healthy living. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

ADDIS ABABA,

Ethiopia's health ministry announced Tuesday it was banning all advertising of alcoholic drinks, the latest in a series of moves to promote healthy living.

The ban comes after government forbade smoking near public institutions and introduced a car-free day in major Ethiopian cities one Sunday a month.

"In addition to banning alcoholic drinks commercials, lottery prizes connected with alcoholic drinks and billboards promoting alcoholic drinks are prohibited under the new proclamation," Health Minister Amir Aman told state media outlets.

In February, the government banned smoking near government institutions, medical facilities and entertainment spots, and banned the sale of alcohol to people under 21 years of age.

Related Stories

3/2/2019

Ethiopia marks third Car Free Day: PHOTOS

It is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and fight air pollution.

  • 20/6/2005 Banning alcohol ads not enough
  • 23/4/2012 Kenyans drink more with alcohol laws