By AFP

More by this Author

Ethiopian Airlines has said Thursday that the black box flight recorders from the Boeing 737 Max 8 that crashed with 157 people on board have been flown to Paris, France for analysis.

"An Ethiopian delegation led by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has flown the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) to Paris, France for investigation," the airline wrote on Twitter.

Urgency is mounting to determine the causes of Sunday's crash as Boeing finds its entire fleet of the model grounded after it emerged the same model plane belonging to Indonesian Lion Air experienced similar difficulties in October 2018 and also crashed minutes after take-off.

BOEING SOFTWARE

Ethiopia said it does not have the equipment to process the data while Germany said it would not analyse the boxes as it is unable to read the software used by Boeing.

US Federal Aviation Administration acting chief Daniel Elwell said the black box flight data recorders had been damaged.