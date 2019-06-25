By AFP

Ethiopian police have shot dead a security chief suspected of orchestrating a deadly bid to overthrow the regional Amhara government, with possible links to the murder of the army chief.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office had named Amhara security chief Asaminew Tsige as the chief suspect in an “attempted coup” in the region that left its president, top adviser and attorney general dead on Saturday.

Police said Gen Asaminew was killed as he attempted to escape from his hideout in Amhara's capital, police added.

A few hours later in what the government said appeared to be a “coordinated attack”, the army chief Seare Mekonnen was killed by his bodyguard at his home in Addis Ababa.

However details of links between the two attacks and their ultimate motive have not been made clear.

“Asaminew Tsige, who has been in hiding since the failed coup over the weekend has been shot dead” in the regional capital Bahir Dar, state broadcaster EBC reported.

The death toll from two attacks rose to five Monday, as flags flew at half-mast on what was declared a national day of mourning.

A heavy contingent of pro-government forces has been deployed in Amhara's capital, Bahir Dar, and the federal capital, Addis Ababa.

The internet has been shut across the country, days after services resumed following an unexplained blackout of more than a week.