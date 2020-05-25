By XINHUA

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia's confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday reached 582 after 88 more infections were confirmed, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

This is so far the highest daily increase in the Horn of Africa country, which on Saturday reported 61 new confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health said all 88 new Covid-19 cases are Ethiopian nationals – 51 males and 37 females – with their ages ranging between 8 to 75 years.

The ministry also stressed that among the 88 new cases, 13 are said to have travel history from abroad, 20 having contact with known confirmed cases, while the remaining 55 are said to have no travel history from abroad as well as without prior contact with known confirmed cases.

RECOVERIES

The Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health also said that 152 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have so far recovered from the virus.

The ministry had previously disclosed that five patients have died due to Covid-19 related illnesses.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation with about 107 million people, confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on March 13.

The Ethiopian government has instituted a wide range of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.