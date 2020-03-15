alexa Number of Ethiopia coronavirus cases rises to four - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Number of Ethiopia coronavirus cases rises to four

Monday March 16 2020

Ethiopian Health minister Lia Tadesse speaks on virus

Dr Lia Tadesse (2nd L), Minister of Health of Ethiopia, speaks in Addis Ababa on March 13, 2020, during an urgent press conference at the Federal Ministry of Health after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country. PHOTO | EDUARDO SOTERAS | AFP 

Advertisement
 
TESFA-ALEM TEKLE
By TESFA-ALEM TEKLE
More by this Author

Addis Ababa,

Ethiopia on Sunday reported three new coronavirus cases, raising its total number of patients to four.

The Health ministry said one of the patients was a 42-year-old Ethiopian and the other two Japanese nationals aged 44 and 47.

It said the three had been in close contact with the first patient, also a Japanese national.

The ministry said the three, who had been working together, were in good condition.

After confirming its first case, Ethiopia has quarantined 117 locals, including people believed to have had contact with the first patient.

Related Stories

Advertisement

It has also halted train transport but has been criticised for holding one of its great runs on Sunday, in which at least 15,000 people participated.