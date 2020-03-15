By TESFA-ALEM TEKLE

Addis Ababa,

Ethiopia on Sunday reported three new coronavirus cases, raising its total number of patients to four.

The Health ministry said one of the patients was a 42-year-old Ethiopian and the other two Japanese nationals aged 44 and 47.

It said the three had been in close contact with the first patient, also a Japanese national.

The ministry said the three, who had been working together, were in good condition.

After confirming its first case, Ethiopia has quarantined 117 locals, including people believed to have had contact with the first patient.

