 Ethiopian Airlines says it believes in Boeing - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Ethiopian Airlines 'believes in' Boeing despite crash: CEO

Monday March 25 2019

Boeing 737 MAX

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner takes off from Renton Municipal Airport near the company's factory, on March 22, 2019 in Renton, Washington. Ethiopian Airlines "believes in" Boeing despite the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane that killed all 157 people on board. PHOTO | STEPHEN BRASHEAR | AFP 

In Summary

  • Aviation regulators responded by grounding the model around the world.

  • Ethiopia's transport minister has said "clear similarities" exist between the two crashes based on an analysis of black box data, without giving further details.

Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

Addis Ababa,  

Ethiopian Airlines "believes in" Boeing despite the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane that killed all 157 people on board and led to the model's grounding, the carrier's CEO said on Monday.

"Let me be clear: Ethiopian Airlines believes in Boeing. They have been a partner of ours for many years," Tewolde GebreMariam wrote in a statement.

Flight ET 302 crashed on March 10 just minutes into its flight to Nairobi.

SIMILARITIES

It was the second disaster for the 737 MAX 8 since the October crash of an Indonesian Lion Air Jet that killed all 189 passengers and crew. Aviation regulators responded by grounding the model around the world.

Related Content

Ethiopia's transport minister has said "clear similarities" exist between the two crashes based on an analysis of black box data, without giving further details.

CRASH

Tewolde called for the 737 MAX 8's grounding after the crash, but in the Monday statement struck a conciliatory tone towards the American plane manufacturer whose models make up the majority of the Ethiopian fleet.

"Despite the tragedy, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines will continue to be linked well into the future," he said.

Related Stories

Tue Mar 12 01:00:00 EAT 2019

Boeing now faces questions about its 737 MAX jets

The short, deadly flight in Ethiopia may call for immediate action.

  • Mon Mar 11 13:58:21 EAT 2019 Ethiopian plane black boxes found
  • Tue Mar 12 07:45:43 EAT 2019 Boeing ordered to make urgent improvements to 737 MAX 8
  • Fri Mar 15 07:01:48 EAT 2019 Boeing suspends 737 MAX deliveries