Ex-minister among five killed in Mogadishu car bomb

MOGADISHU

A former Somali foreign minister was among five killed Wednesday when a car bomb exploded in the capital Mogadishu, according to the country's information minister.

The bombing was claimed by Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, which said in a statement it had targeted a convoy escorting officials and lawmakers heading to the presidential palace.

"The security forces stopped... a vehicle loaded with explosives which was aiming to target a security forces base. We have confirmed five killed and 11 wounded in the blast," deputy police chief Zakia Hussein wrote on Twitter.

Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayr told a press conference that former foreign minister Hussein Elabe Faahiye, who served under former premier Ali Mohamed Gedi in 2007, was among those killed.

Witness Mohamed Saney said he had seen a female soldier among the dead.

"Several vehicles were destroyed in the blast and ambulances rushed to the scene to collect wounded people."

Al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab fighters have been fighting for more than a decade to topple the government. They fled positions they once held in Mogadishu in 2011, and have since lost many of their strongholds.