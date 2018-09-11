 Fake nails in Tanzania Parliament banned - Daily Nation
Tanzania Speaker bans fake nails in Parliament

Tuesday September 11 2018

Choose a neon, bright or flashy colour like hot pink or tangerine for your nails for an instant pick-me-up. PHOTO | NATION

Choose a neon, bright or flashy colour like hot pink or tangerine for your nails for an instant pick-me-up. PHOTO | NATION 

In Summary

  • Lawmakers in Tanzania have been banned by Speaker Job Ndugai from entering parliament with fake nails and eye lashes.
  • The ban also applies to visitors to parliament
By BBC
Lawmakers in Tanzania have been banned by Speaker Job Ndugai from entering parliament with fake nails and eye lashes.

Mr Nduga told me he had imposed the ban after Deputy Health Minister Faustine Ndugulile had raised concerns about the health risks posed by fake nails and eye lashes.

The ban would also apply to visitors to parliament, he said.

Lawmakers are also prohibited from wearing short dresses and jeans to parliament, Mr Nduga said.