Family in plea to Magufuli over missing Kenyan

By THE CITIZEN

More by this Author

DAR ES SALAAM,

Seven days after Kenyan citizen Raphael Ongangi was kidnapped by unknown abductors, his family has pleaded with Tanzanian President John Magufuli to intervene to speed up investigations.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday at her home in Dar es Salaam, Ongangi’s wife, Ms Veronica Kundya, said President Magufuli’s intervention could be effective in locating her husband who was kidnapped in her presence.

She said that, despite the fact that investigation of the incident was already underway, she believes that the President’s intervention could speed up the search.

Ms Kundya said she was grateful that the police were working on the matter, and she receives phone calls from theM and the Kenyan embassy everyday, asking her questions. This gives her hope.

Joining Ongangi wife’s request, the Kigoma Member of Parliament, Mr Zitto Kabwe, urged the Tanzanian government to work on the issue because it blemishes the country’s image.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Mr Kabwe said kidnappings create a negative impression of the country, so speedy, effective actions were needed to surmount such incidents.