Five dead in DR Congo landslide

BUKAVU

Four women and a child died when a landslide flattened their houses after heavy rain in Bukavu in eastern DR Congo, local sources said Saturday.

"Five dead bodies have been found in Kadutu commune after a landslip following torrential rain" overnight, local civil representative Hypocrate Marume said.

He said the victims were four women and a small boy -- a tally confirmed by mayor Munyole Kashama -- adding searches for further bodies were under way.

Kashama said at least four people had been injured.