By DAILY MONITOR

Rescuers were on Thursday still searching for five people who went missing after their boat capsized in Lake Victoria on Monday.

The ill-fated boat, according to police, was transporting at least 10 passengers from Bukasa Island in Kalangala District to Mukono District at around 5pm.

Mr Lameck Kigozi, the southern regional police spokesperson, said the boat hit a rock near Nkese Island in Kalangala District and capsized.

“Five of the victims were rescued by fishermen. Five others are still missing but a joint search by our marine personnel and local fishermen to see if we can get them alive or their bodies is on,” Mr Kigozi said on Wednesday.

He said statements recorded from some of the survivors indicated that the boat was overloaded with sacks of charcoal.

Water transport is usually risky during the period between January to March and July to August because of strong winds and turbulent waves on the lake.