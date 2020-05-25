alexa Five killed, 15 injured in Somalia roadside bomb blast - Daily Nation
 
  
Five killed, 15 injured in Somalia roadside bomb blast

Monday May 25 2020

Somalia attack

Somali government police officers arrive to secure a bomb attack scene in 2015. At least five people were killed and 15 others injured on May 24, 2020 in a roadside blast in Baidoa town in southwest Somalia. PHOTO | MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB | AFP  

In Summary

The blast occurred near an IDP camp during Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations, an officer said.

He added that the casualties could rise as there were many people at the scene.

XINHUA
By XINHUA
Mogadishu

At least five people were killed and 15 others injured on Sunday in a roadside blast in Baidoa town in southwest Somalia.

A police officer, who declined to be named, said that a land mine exploded near an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of Baidoa during Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations.

"The blast occurred near an IDP camp where many people were holding traditional Idd celebrations. We can confirm five people died and 15 others were wounded," the officer told Xinhua by phone.

MANY PEOPLE

He added that the casualties could rise as there were many people at the scene.

Ismael Mukhtar Omar, spokesman of the Somali government, confirmed the incident to Xinhua, saying the explosion occurred where people were holding Idd celebrations.

"As we were watching people playing traditional plays, we heard a huge blast and then smoke rose up into the air. We ran to different directions for safety. There were many casualties," Hani Ibrahim, a witness, told Xinhua by phone.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.