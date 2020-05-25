alexa Ghana close to easing Covid-19 restrictions, president says - Daily Nation
 
  
Ghana close to easing Covid-19 restrictions, president says

Monday May 25 2020

Ghanaians receive food parcels

Ghanaians receive food parcels on April 4, 2020 to help them cope with the coronavirus lockdown. The is close to announcing a roadmap toward easing of Covid-19 restrictions, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo said on Sunday. PHOTO | NIPAH DENNIS | AFP  

In Summary

  • President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the country cannot be under the restrictions forever.
  • Ghana's number of Covid-19 cases increased to 6,683 on Sunday.
XINHUA
By XINHUA
Accra

Ghana is close to announcing a roadmap toward easing of Covid-19 restrictions, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on Sunday.

Akufo-Addo said consultations are ongoing with relevant stakeholders on the form and timing of easing the restrictions.

Ghana banned social gatherings on March 15, following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. The country also shut its entry points on March 22.

The president said the proposed easing of restrictions intends to restore "social and economic lives."

"I expect these consultations to conclude this week so that I can announce to Ghanaians a clear roadmap for easing the restrictions. We have to find a way back, but in safety, for we cannot be under these restrictions forever," he said.

Ghana's number of Covid-19 cases increased to 6,683 on Sunday, with the number of recoveries increasing to 1,998 and the death toll reaching 32.