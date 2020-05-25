By XINHUA

Accra

Ghana is close to announcing a roadmap toward easing of Covid-19 restrictions, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on Sunday.

Akufo-Addo said consultations are ongoing with relevant stakeholders on the form and timing of easing the restrictions.

Ghana banned social gatherings on March 15, following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. The country also shut its entry points on March 22.

The president said the proposed easing of restrictions intends to restore "social and economic lives."

"I expect these consultations to conclude this week so that I can announce to Ghanaians a clear roadmap for easing the restrictions. We have to find a way back, but in safety, for we cannot be under these restrictions forever," he said.

