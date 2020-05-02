The National Laboratory of Health has analysed 94 samples among them 52 tested positive.

The number of coronavirus cases in Guinea Bissau have risen to 257 after 52 more people tested positive for the disease Friday.

By ARNALDO VIEIRA

“The National Laboratory of Health has analysed 94 samples among them 52 tested positive” the Operations Centre for Health Emergencies (COES) spokesperson Mr Tumane Baldé said Friday in a press briefing adding 19 people recovered and one died.

On Tuesday, the country’s Prime Minister Mr Nuno Nabian along with other three members of his Cabinet tested positive for coronavirus.

Interior minister Mr Botché Candé, State Secretary for Public order Mr Mário Fambé and the Regional Integration and State Plan Secretary Ms Mónica Buaro have also tested positive, the country’s Health minister Mr António Deuna confirmed Tuesday.

According to estimates employment rate is of 30 per cent in Guinea Bissau and half of the country’s population is under 35 years old.

More than two-thirds of the population lives below the poverty line, according to World Bank making it one of the poorest and most unstable countries in Africa.

