By AFP

More by this Author

KHARTOUM,

Sudanese security forces Tuesday fired tear gas at thousands of anti-government protesters demonstrating for a third night outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, witnesses said.

Gunshots were also heard by protesters and witnesses, but they said it was unclear who was firing.

Thousands of protesters have massed at the army complex since Saturday, urging the military to back them in demanding the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir and the formation of a transitional government.

It is the largest rally since protests erupted in the northeast African country in December over a hike in bread prices, before transforming into nationwide demonstrations against Bashir's iron-fisted 30-year rule.

"The security officers are firing heavy tear gas. I can see protesters coughing and covering their faces with hands and medical masks," a witness told AFP from near the site of the demonstration early Tuesday morning.

"I can also hear gunshots but it's unclear who is firing."

PROTECTION

A protester at the complex also confirmed hearing gunshots but did not know who had fired.

An AFP correspondent, some five kilometres away from the protest site, heard shooting for about four minutes.

Demonstrators have called on the army to protect them from the deadly crackdown, after days of camping outside the headquarters in Khartoum, which also houses Bashir's residence and the defence ministry.

"When the army is here, we have no fear," protesters chanted as military vehicles with soldiers fanned out around the complex, onlookers said.

Officials say 38 people have died in protest-related violence since December.

SEVEN DEAD

Interior Minister Bushara Juma said seven protesters died and 15 were wounded on Saturday when forces tried to disperse them, with 42 members of the security forces also injured. In all, 2,496 protesters were arrested.

Defence Minister General Awad Ibnouf vowed to preserve the security and stability of Sudan.

"Sudan's armed forces understand the reasons for the demonstrations and is not against the demands and aspirations of the citizens, but it will not allow the country to fall into chaos," Ibnouf said, according to the official SUNA news agency.

"History will not forgive if the armed forces let the country lose its security."

In a separate statement, army chief of staff Kamal Abdelmarouf said the military was "discharging their responsibility in securing and protecting the citizens" together with other security forces.

TRANSITION

The group spearheading the protests on Monday appealed to the army for talks on forming a transitional government.

"We call on the Sudanese armed forces to talk directly with the Alliance for Freedom and Change for facilitating the peaceful process of forming a transitional government," said Omar el-Digeir, a senior member of the group.

Mr Digeir said the protest organisers had also formed a council to initiate talks with security forces and the international community, aimed at agreeing to a "transitional government that represents the wish of the revolution".

"We reiterate our people's demand that the head of the regime and his government have to immediately step down," Mr Digeir said.

Reading from a statement, he also called on the armed forces "to withdraw their support for a regime that has lost its legitimacy" and to support the "people's alternative for a transition to a civilian democratic government".

Since protests erupted across Sudan in December agents of the powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and riot police have cracked down on demonstrators, but the army has not intervened.

Some activists on the ground accused the army of shooting in the air on Monday, but this could not be confirmed independently.

LARGEST PROTEST

The rally outside the army headquarters has been the largest since protests began on December 19 in the central town of Atbara, quickly spreading to the capital and towns and cities across the east African country.

The European Union said an "unprecedented" number of people had come out calling for change since Saturday.

"The people of Sudan have shown remarkable resilience in the face of extraordinary obstacles over many years," the EU's External Action Service said.

"Their trust must be won through concrete action by the government."

The protesters accuse President Bashir's administration of economic mismanagement that has led to soaring food prices and regular shortages of fuel and foreign currency.

Sudan's security council on Sunday said the demands of the protesters "have to be heard" after a meeting chaired by the veteran leader.

President Bashir, wanted by the Hague-based International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in the conflict-wracked region of Darfur, swept to power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989.