Heavy rain brings Dar to its knees

Dar es Salaam. Transport services in some parts of Tanzania's largest city were temporarily disrupted on January 16, 2020 due to heavy rains which pounded from midnight.

Dar es Salaam's bus rapid transit (BRT) was forced to suspend its services to the city centre due to heavy floods at Jangwani valley.

Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Udart), which runs the key transport service, issued a statement to commuters urging them to use alternative roads to access the city.

Tanzania's Police also issued an alert as they closed Morogoro Road at Jangwani valley.

Some of Magomeni and Manzese residents called for the authorities interventions because the road is often affected and closed during rainy seasons due to floods.

“Previously there were no floods at the bridge but nowadays whenever it rains there are floods. Something needs to be done,” said Said Motisha, a Magomeni resident.

