 Indonesian village yanks WiFi over porn-surfing pupils - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Children in trouble for 'watching porn' online

Monday November 26 2018

In Summary

  • Curee Baroh village in Aceh province has ordered half a dozen local cafes to shut their cheap WiFi service immediately.
  • Aceh province is the only region in Indonesia that imposes Islamic law.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

A village in a conservative region of Indonesia is pulling the plug on wireless Internet after children were caught accessing porn sites instead of going to Koran study class, officials said Monday.

Aceh province, the only region in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country that imposes Islamic law, has drawn fire in the past for publicly whipping people found guilty of a range of offences, from homosexuality to gambling and drinking alcohol.

LOCAL CAFES

Curee Baroh village has ordered half a dozen local cafes to shut their cheap WiFi service immediately.

It is located in the district of Bireun, which made headlines this year when it banned men and women from dining together unless they were married or related.

Officials defended the new edict by saying the service, which cost the equivalent of 21 US cents for five hours' use, was damaging local children's morals.

Related Content

"In the past, kids would recite the Koran after evening prayers but since WiFi has become available, they're hanging out in these shops instead," village head Helmiadi Mukhtaruddin told AFP.

"They're accessing pornographic images and other sites, which is very damaging to their morals."

The village of 900 people has not yet decided on a punishment for cafe owners who refuse to comply with the order, which was announced on Friday.

Related Stories

Wed Jan 02 17:18:58 EAT 2013

Indonesian city bans women straddling motorbikes

A city in Indonesia's Islamic law stronghold of Aceh will ban women from straddling male drivers on motorbikes, its mayor said on Wednesday, dubbing the position "improper".

  • Wed May 10 16:36:29 EAT 2017 Indonesian men face 80 strokes of the cane for gay sex
    • Advertisement