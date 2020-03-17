Jack Ma offers coronavirus goodies to Kenya, other countries

By HILARY KIMUYU

Kenya is among 54 countries in Africa that will benefit from the Jack Ma Foundation, which has donated 100,000 medical masks, 20,000 test kits and 1,000 protective suits for coronavirus (Covid-19).

The equipment has been donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, the co-founder of e-commerce multinational Alibaba.

Ma announced on Monday he would donate a total of 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60,000 medical use protective suits and face shields to Africa.

The donations will be shipped to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from where they will be distributed.

This comes as efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 gather pace worldwide. The Alibaba Group Founder has stressed the importance of Africa staying one step ahead of the pandemic, which has continued to ravage countries across the globe.

“We cannot ignore the potential risk to Africa and assume this continent of 1.3 billion people will blissfully escape the crisis,” said the statement Ma posted on his Twitter account.

The statement added, “We can take precautions now and get prepared ahead of time, as Africa can benefit from the experience and lessons from other countries that were earlier hit hard by the virus.”

The tycoon said that Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation would also provide online training material for Covid-19 clinical treatment to African medical institutions.

Ma also donated similar equipment to the US, Japan, and countries in Europe. The US will receive 500,000 testing kits and one million face masks.

“We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic. United we stand, divided we fall,” said Ma in a statement.