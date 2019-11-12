alexa Tanzania's John Magufuli recounts how he survived poisoning - Daily Nation
Tanzania's John Magufuli recounts how he survived poisoning

Tuesday November 12 2019

John Pombe Magufuli

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli. FILE PHOTO | DANIEL HAYDUK | AFP 

In Summary

  • The incident happened when he was deputy minister between 1995 and 2000.

By ROSE MIREMBE

Special Correspondent

President John Magufuli has recounted how he was poisoned in Dodoma but lived to tell it.

Recalling the harrowing experience, Magufuli said, “I learnt a lesson not to praise civil servants even on their remarkable performance so that they don’t experience what I went through after former president (Benjamin) Mkapa praised me.”

The incident happened when he was deputy minister between 1995 and 2000.

He was speaking in Dar es Salaam Tuesday at the launch of Mkapa’s autobiography titled My Life, My Purpose: A Tanzanian President Remembers.

The launch brought together all living former presidents of Tanzania including Jakaya  Kikwete and Ali Hassan Mwinyi and former and current high ranking government officials.

