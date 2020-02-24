Of the three charges, Kabendera was cleared of that of leading an organised crime gang and left with the money laundering and tax evasion charges.

Dar es Salaam,

Journalist Erick Kabendera finally walked to freedom on Monday, almost six months after being arrested on charges of money laundering, tax evasion and leading an organised crime gang.

Of the three charges, Kabendera was cleared of that of leading an organised crime gang and left with the money laundering and tax evasion charges.

Kabendera pleaded guilty to the charge of money laundering and was fined TZS100 million, which he paid, thereby securing his freedom.

The court also ordered him to pay TZS250,000 as a fine for evading taxes, another charge for which he pleaded guilty.

He was further ordered to pay another TZS172 million as compensation, which he will clear in the next six months alongside the TZS250,000.

Earlier on Monday, the office of the Director of Public Prosecution earlier accepted his plea bargain application, paving the way for the Kisutu Magistrate’s Court to begin hearing his case.

The court previously lacked jurisdiction to hear such cases.