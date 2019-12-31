Detained journalist Kabendera's mother dies

By THE CITIZEN

Imprisoned Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera's mother, Verdiana Mjwahuzi, has passed away at the age of 80, the family has confirmed.

She died on Tuesday morning at Amana Hospital in Dar es Salaam where she was receiving treatment.

Two weeks ago, Ms Mjwahuzi was shown in tears talking to journalists and pleading with President John Magufuli to pardon her son and allow him to go free. She lamented that her son was her only bread winner.

Mr Kabendera, initially arrested and detained in July after police said his citizenship was questionable, has since been charged with money laundering, tax evasion and leading organised crime. These are not bailable offences.

When he was arrested, Eric was living with his mother who was ailing.

His case was early this month adjourned to January 2, 2020, meaning he would spend the Christmas holiday behind bars.

