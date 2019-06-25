By BBC

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has termed criticism of his country's human rights record as "rubbish" and "ridiculous" in an interview with French TV broadcaster France24.

He said that Rwanda was a different country compared to what it was 25 years ago.

He challenged the programme's host to look at what he called Europe's failing human rights record, especially its treatment of migrants.

"[Europe] is violating people's rights, with this problem of people being bundled and sent back to sink in the Mediterranean and so many people being mistreated in your own country," he said.

Mr Kagame added that the West's criticisms was tinged with a superiority complex.

"You really need to stop this superiority complex nonsense about human rights.