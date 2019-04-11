Sudan: Key points of military announcement
Thursday April 11 2019
Here are the key points of the military statement made on TV a few moments ago:
President Omar al-Bashir will be arrested and taken to a safe place
There will be a three-month state of emergency
The military will supervise a two-year transition period
A military transitional council will be established to supervise the period of transition, details of that council will be made in a later statement
The 2005 Constitution will be cancelled
Airspace and borders closed for 24 hours.
Political prisoners to be released.
In addition, the Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf insisted that human rights will be observed and made a plea that citizens tolerate security measures that will be implemented.