 Sudan: Key points of military announcement - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Sudan: Key points of military announcement

Thursday April 11 2019

A grab from a live broadcast of Sudan TV shows

A grab from a live broadcast of Sudan TV shows Sudanese Defence Minister Ahmed Awad Ibn Ouf delivering a speech in Khartoum on April 11, 2019. PHOTO | AFP 

Advertisement
By BBC
More by this Author

Here are the key points of the military statement made on TV a few moments ago:

  • President Omar al-Bashir will be arrested and taken to a safe place

  • There will be a three-month state of emergency

  • The military will supervise a two-year transition period

  • A military transitional council will be established to supervise the period of transition, details of that council will be made in a later statement

  • The 2005 Constitution will be cancelled

  • Airspace and borders closed for 24 hours.

  • Political prisoners to be released.

In addition, the Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf insisted that human rights will be observed and made a plea that citizens tolerate security measures that will be implemented.

Related Stories

1  hour ago

SUDAN ARMY TOPPLES VETERAN LEADER BASHIR

Defence minister Awad Ibn Auf says armed forces to take over during transition for two years followed by elections. Speaking on state TV, in uniform, he also announced a three-month state of emergency curfew set at 10pm.

  • 3  hours ago Who is Hassan Omar al-Bashir?
  • 3  hours ago Sudan security agency frees political detainees
  • 3  hours ago The 'Nubian queen' who stood against Bashir - VIDEO