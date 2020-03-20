Kitale court orders deportation of 16 Rwandans

By GERALD BWISA

A Kitale court has issued an order that 16 citizens of Rwanda who were arrested for being in the country illegally be repatriated.

They were arrested on March 16, 2020 at Tuwani area without valid passports.

This contravenes the Citizenship and Immigration Act no. 12 of 2011.

Senior Resident Magistrate Moureen Kesse ordered the 16 be handed over to the Immigration Department to facilitate the repatriation process.

"A repatriation order is hereby ordered to the accused. Immigration officer to execute," she ordered yesterday.

According to the police report, the arrested Rwandan citizens were 18 but two had valid documents.