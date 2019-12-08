By ALLAN OLINGO

More by this Author

This year’s Kusi Ideas Festival kicked off in Sunday morning at the Intare Conference arena, in Kigali, Rwanda. The event promises an illuminating discussion about the future of the continent.

The festival organised by Nation Media Group brings together various stakeholders and leaders led by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi, and African Union Infrastructure Envoy Raila Odinga among other dignitaries.

Nation Media Group Chairman Wilfred Kiboro (left), Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and other delegates during the Kusi Ideas Festival at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on December 8, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

PAINFUL HISTORY

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nation Media Group Board Chairman Wilfred Kiboro said that festival was taken to Rwanda because the country represents the possibilities that societies in Africa, particularly those with less painful history can achieve.

Delegates during the Kusi Ideas Festival at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on December 08, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Advertisement

“We are celebrating 60 years as Nation Media Group, we thought it would be good for the continent to have a conversation about its future. That’s why we are here today,” Dr. Kiboro said.

Gashora Girls Academy students follow proceedings during Kusi Ideas Festival at Intare Conference arena in Kigali, Rwanda on December 8, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“We thought of bringing together Africans to talk on what they would like the continent to be for the youth. This Kusi Ideas meet is for the young people to talk about what they’d like to see in the next 60 years in terms of infrastructure, politics, education, health, agriculture and technology.”

Kusi Ideas will provide a strategic platform to look back at Africa over the past 60 years and set the pace for the next 60 years going forward.

OPPORTUNITIES

African countries can draw great lessons from the discussions.

African Union Infrastructure Envoy Raila Odinga (left), and others delegates during the Kusi Ideas Festival at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on December 8, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

The discussions at the festival will focus on four key themes; Feeding Africa's Billions: Who will Grow The Food, Who will Get To Eat?, Towards a Borderless Continent - Climate Change; Winning the Fight - Guarding The Gates; and Human Security in Africa.

Speaking on the sidelines, Mr Odinga said he will champion for African governments to provide more opportunities for the youths to thrive.

Nation Media Group's Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu (right) and Mr Max Okeyo read the East African newspaper moments before the start of Kusi Ideas Festival at Intare Conference arena in Kigali, Rwanda on December 8, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP