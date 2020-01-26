alexa Libyan state oil firm says output down 75pc due to blockade - Daily Nation
Libyan state oil firm says output down 75pc due to blockade

Sunday January 26 2020

Al-Sidra oil terminal in Libya

An image grab taken from a user generated content video uploaded on social networks on January 5, 2016 shows a petroleum storage tank burning at Al-Sidra oil terminal, near Ras Lanuf in the so-called "oil crescent" along Libya's northern coast. PHOTO | HO | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Tripoli,

Libya's oil production has plunged by around three-quarters since forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched a blockade a week ago, the National Oil Company announced Saturday.

The fall, from 1.2 million barrels a day to just over 320,000, has caused estimated losses of $256 million since the closure of major oil fields and ports in the east and south of the country, the NOC said in a statement.

Haftar began an offensive in April last year to seize the capital Tripoli from the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.

Pro-Haftar forces blockaded the main oil terminals in eastern Libya the day before a summit in Berlin on January 19 that called for the end of foreign interference in the conflict and a resumption of the peace process.

Exports were suspended at the ports of Brega, Ras Lanouf, Al-Sidra, Al-Hariga and Zweitina in the country's "oil crescent".

The NOC also denounced the closure of valves at a pumping station in the southwest, which shut down production the major fields of Al-Sharara and Al-Fil.